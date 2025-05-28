AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Paolini through as Swiatek, Alcaraz eye French Open third round

AFP Published 28 May, 2025 05:18pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Jasmine Paolini moved into the French Open third round on Wednesday as Iga Swiatek continued her bid for a fourth straight Roland Garros crown, with title favourites Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz also in action.

Paolini, last year’s runner-up, brushed aside Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-3 to stretch her winning streak to eight matches following her triumph at the Italian Open earlier this month.

“A little bit of ups and downs but I’m happy I won,” said the fourth-seeded Paolini, who next plays Russia’s Anastasia Potapova or Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen punched her ticket to the last 32 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Colombia’s Emiliana Arango.

The Chinese star faces another Grand Slam debutant in the next round, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko of Canada.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Swiatek is bidding to become the first woman to win four consecutive French Open titles since Suzanne Lenglen 102 years ago.

She arrived in Paris under a slight cloud, having not reached a WTA final since lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen last year.

Gauff finds groove after forgetting rackets, Medvedev exits French Open

But the 23-year-old, who has slipped to fifth in the world rankings, opened her campaign with a confident straight-sets win against Rebecca Sramkova.

Next up is an opponent she knows well in Britain’s Emma Raducanu, against whom Swiatek has never even lost a set in four previous meetings.

“We know each other’s game. For sure I will need to be intense and focus on myself,” said Swiatek, who boasts a 36-2 win-loss record at the French Open and also won the title in 2020.

“But for sure, you know, she won the US Open (in 2021). She can play great tennis. I’ll be ready.”

Raducanu is playing in the tournament for the first time since her debut in 2022 and said she was struggling with illness before her first-round win over Wang Xinyu.

She was thrashed 6-1, 6-0 the last time she met Swiatek in the Australian Open round of 32 in January.

“I think exposure to the top players is great for where I’m at for my development,” Raducanu said ahead of the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“It’s a match where I can go out and test myself and go for my shots, because I know if I just push the ball, I’m probably going to get eaten. I need to hit the ball.”

Swiatek’s slide down the WTA standings has left her in the same half of the draw as world number one Sabalenka, Paolini and Zheng.

Sabalenka fired a warning sign to her rivals in the first round by dismantling Russian Kamilla Rakhimova for the loss of just one game and will also be expected to make short work of Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann in round two.

The Belarusian has never reached the French Open final and is hoping to banish the memories of a painful quarter-final loss to Mirra Andreeva in 2024.

Alcaraz ready for ‘drop-shot battle’

Reigning men’s champion Alcaraz takes on Fabian Marozsan of Hungary for a place in the third round on Chatrier.

After a topsy-turvy start to the year, the four-time Grand Slam winner has hit form on clay, winning both the Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open, as well as reaching the Barcelona Open final.

World number 56 Marozsan does have the memory of a shock clay-court win over Alcaraz – in Rome two years ago – to fall back on.

“I study my opponents a little bit. I know that Fabian likes to hit drop shots,” said second seed Alcaraz.

“So probably I’ll put extra focus on that. I’m going to be ready for that… It’s gonna be a drop-shot battle, I guess.”

Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud, twice a French Open runner-up in 2022 and 2023, goes up against Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

Denmark’s Holger Rune, the only man to beat Alcaraz on clay this year in the Barcelona final, plays American wild card Emilio Nava.

Lorenzo Musetti, who has reached at least the semi-finals in all three Masters 1000 events on clay in 2025, raced into the third round with a 6-4, 6-0, 6-4 win over Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

tennis French Open French Open tennis

Comments

200 characters

Paolini through as Swiatek, Alcaraz eye French Open third round

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

Body on Social Impact Finance: progress on initiatives reviewed

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

FM Dar to embark on two-day visit to Hong Kong tomorrow

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

FO slams Indian PM’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks, warns against water weaponization

Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strikes Wednesday

Customs Command Fund established

France wants Palestinian two-state solution, Macron says

CCP fines Kingdom Valley (Pvt.) Limited Rs150mn for ‘misleading advertising’

Read more stories