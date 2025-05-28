The straw that broke Modi’s back

India’s sudden capitulation by agreeing to a ceasefire in the four-day intense conflict ignited by Hindutva’s boisterous pursuit of its dream of Akhand Bharat (greater India) astounded the world. The blatantly jingoistic Modi – beating his 56-inch chest like Goliath – was floored by David’s “slingshot”.

Modi’s Waterloo did not come just through the massive fireworks caused by the retaliatory physical attack by Pakistan against seemingly impregnable and heavily defended military targets, which New Delhi may have considered an “inconvenience and embarrassment”.

The straw that broke the camel’s back on May 10, 2025 was a nightmare, which so far, the world has been watching only in ‘Star Wars’ movies, Marvel and Pixar video games. The knockout blow that Pakistan landed was through its cyber force targeting “Indian government institutions, infrastructure, and essential services”.

The assault crippled 70% of India’s electricity grid, causing widespread power outages, plunging Northern India and Kashmir into darkness; disrupting ministries, railways, waterworks, airlines, and other critical systems.

Modi’s Don Quixotic tilting to the windmills on May 6 and 10 triggered Pakistan’s most sophisticated cyber offensives in the region’s history, crippling key elements of India’s digital infrastructure, affecting key Indian institutions like the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company; Indian Air Force data systems; Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; Border Security Forces; Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Railway and airline operations among others. New Delhi’s deepest secrets lay bare.

Modi had no option but to acquiesce and was granted a face-saving surrender by Donald Trump, accepting an ignominious ceasefire. Little wonder that Indian authorities were dumbstruck. It was Trump who announced the ceasefire with an ashen-faced Indian External Affairs Secretary Vikram Misri, who confirmed the ceasefire in a hurriedly called press briefing, refusing to field questions from an equally perplexed media.

A friend and fellow columnist has opined that “The doctrinal shortcoming of Pakistan has been in allowing the Indian strategy of keeping the air and missile battles limited to the latter’s north-western states…At the very outset of hostilities, or even when the Indian attack appeared imminent on the night of 6-7 May, Pakistan should have taken the war to the economic heart of India… Surat, Bombay, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Calcutta.”

Sorry sir, I beg to differ.

Pakistan, which had been urging restraint from the outset, was constrained to give a glimpse of what is to come. Without firing a single bullet, Islamabad paralysed New Delhi’s war making capability in the twinkling of an eye; imagine what it is capable of if push comes to shove. It did not even need to mate the nuclear warheads on the Submarine Launched Babur 3 Cruise Missile.

To save his face and stop his own countrymen from lynching him and forcing him out of power, the self-confessed activist of the terrorist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is putting on a brave face, playing to the gallery with slogans like: “Sindoor runs in my veins; playing with blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly.” Modi’s spin doctors are working overtime to spin webs of lies of destroying Pakistani F-16s, JF-17 Thunders and downing PL-15 Missiles.

Some gullible Indians who otherwise live in a dreamworld of Bollywood and other things, may believe the lies but saner elements have started questioning the insanities albeit at the peril of their lives. The world and his inner sanctum know the truth.

It is ironic but on record that India lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations, accusing Pakistan of state-sponsored cyber warfare. Indian officials engaged with allies, including the US and European cybersecurity agencies, to strengthen digital defences. India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack, calling it an act of aggression that violated international cyber norms.

Pakistan has been expanding its cyber warfare capabilities, because it was cognizant of the developments suggesting that future cyber offensives could be more intense due to advancements in AI-driven cyber attacks and quantum computing. Analysts suggest that China assisted Pakistan in recalibrating its cyber defence systems, allowing for a more precise and coordinated offensive, tracking vulnerabilities in India’s digital infrastructure and evolving a deep strategic alliance, including cyber warfare cooperation.

It is pitiable that unable to match Pakistan in war strategy or cyber-offensive, a desperate Modi has again turned to Chanakyan guile and deceit, employing a barrage of terror attacks reportedly carried out by his National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s minions from Afghanistan and within Balochistan targeting innocent children of servicemen.

It is the most abhorrent crime of which only Modi’s partner in crime – Benyamin Netanyahu is guilty of –shedding the blood of innocent children of Gaza and Palestine. Taking a leaf from Netanyahu’s book of repugnant crimes, Modi had been targeting young Kashmiri children with pellet guns, permanently blinding 3,600 innocent souls. There is ample evidence of Ajit Doval masterminding the 2014 ghastly attack on Army Public School Peshawar killing 134 children. Alas the world is silent at these abominable and despicable crimes against humanity.

Hindutva and RSS protagonist Modi may continue to play to the gallery declaring that he has Pakistan reeling under pressure but it is for Indians themselves to realize whether they want to be remembered by posterity as child-killers or rise to their true potential and free themselves of a demagogue Modi – feeding them fake illusions of grandeur – leading them to the path of venom, vengeance and self-destruction.

His own countrymen should realize the truth and tell Modi how their emperor has no clothes.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners