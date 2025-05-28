AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Sports

Reluctant Monfils unleashes the magic in another five-set epic

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 02:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Gael Monfils thrilled the Roland Garros crowd with his 12th five-set victory at the French Open on Tuesday before revealing that he does not enjoy having to dig himself out of deep holes at Grand Slams.

The 4-6 3-6 6-1 7-6(4) 6-1 opening-round victory over Hugo Dellien was the third time the 38-year-old had come from two sets down to win a match at a major, but he bridled when it was suggested he played better when apparently down and out.

“No, not stronger. I don’t like such a situation,” Monfils told reporters. “These are not situations that I like. Even less now. I can tell you because I’m not necessarily stronger. I always manage, but that’s it.”

Tuesday’s clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier was a classic of its type, with Monfils looking uncertain to even make it through the opening set after clattering into the courtside wall during the fifth point.

A medical timeout to treat hand, knee and back injuries got him back on court but he still soon found himself two sets down to the Bolivian world number 90 and it was time to unleash the Monfils magic.

“It’s difficult to express. It’s really magic,” Monfils explained.

Gauff finds groove after forgetting rackets, Medvedev exits French Open

“It’s strange, but there’s this point which was incredible for the match, this passing shot. I tried something. I thought I was going to lose the point. I thought this was over. I hit a winner. I had to dare.

“That is magic. You go for it and, boom, you succeed.”

Monfils, whose best finish at his home Grand Slam was a run to the semi-finals in 2008, registered his 40th win at Roland Garros with Tuesday’s victory to match Yannick Noah’s record for a Frenchman.

“I won 40 times here?” said Monfils, who next faces fifth seed Jack Draper. “It means I’ve played for a long time, that’s probably the reason why.”

