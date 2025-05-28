AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
World

Italy demands Israel stops strikes, blasts expulsions of Gazans

AFP Published 28 May, 2025 02:29pm

ROME: Italy’s foreign minister on Wednesday again urged Israel to stop its strikes on Gaza, while warning that expelling Palestinians from the territory “is not and never will be an acceptable option”.

“The legitimate reaction of the Israeli government to a terrible and senseless terrorist act has unfortunately taken on absolutely tragic and unacceptable forms, that we ask Israel to stop immediately,” Antonion Tajani told parliament, referring also to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“The bombings must stop, humanitarian assistance must resume as soon as possible, respect for international humanitarian law must be restored,” he said.

“Hamas must immediately free all the hostages which are still today in its in hands, and who have the right to return to their homes.”

Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes, including 33 in a school

Tajani also condemned US President Donald Trump’s plan for US control of Gaza and the forced displacement of the Palestinians living there.

“I want to reiterate today in this chamber with the utmost clarity – the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza is not and will never be an acceptable option,” Tajani said.

“This is why we wholeheartedly support the Arab plan led by Egypt for the recovery and reconstruction of the (Gaza) Strip, which is incompatible with any hypothesis of forced displacement.”

