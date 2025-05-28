France wants Palestinian two-state solution, Macron says

JAKARTA: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday reaffirmed his wish to see a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and said there were no double standards in French policy towards the Middle East.

Macron is leaning towards recognising a Palestinian state, diplomats and experts say, a move that could infuriate Israel and deepen Western splits. The French president was speaking in Indonesia.

“Only a political solution will make it possible to restore peace and build for the long term,” Macron said.

“Together with Saudi Arabia, we will soon be organising a conference on Gaza in New York to give fresh impetus to the recognition of a Palestinian state and the recognition of the State of Israel and its right to live in peace and security in this region.”