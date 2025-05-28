AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s equity benchmarks set for muted start; ITC in focus

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 11:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open little changed on Wednesday, as positive global sentiment is expected to be offset by fund flows to large block deals and the primary market.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,850.5 as of 8:06 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near its Tuesday’s close of 24,826.2.

Asian shares continued an overnight rally on Wall Street, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan adding 0.3%, buoyed by signs of easing trade frictions between the US and Europe, while US Treasury yields declined.

Yields move inversely to prices, and lower yields bode well for equities in emerging markets such as India.

Domestic equities were under pressure on Tuesday due to profit booking amid higher valuations, and fund flows shifting to the primary market and large block deals, analysts said.

Consumer goods maker ITC will be in focus after British American Tobacco said on Tuesday it intends to sell a 2.3% stake in the company, worth about $1.4 billion in a block trade deal.

Financials, IT stocks weigh on Indian equity benchmarks

This would be the second major block trade in India this week, after IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sold a 5.7% stake in the low-cost carrier worth $1.36 billion.

In the primary market, a $409 million initial public offer of Leela hotels-owner Schloss Bangalore will close for subscription later in the day.

Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 3.48 billion rupees ($40.8 million) on Tuesday, as per provisional data, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth 101 billion rupees.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s equity benchmarks set for muted start; ITC in focus

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers in Pakistan

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories