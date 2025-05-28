AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
Australian shares pare early gains after core inflation nudges up; RBNZ cuts rate

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 10:23am

Australian shares pared some early gains on Wednesday after monthly inflation report showed that consumer prices rose above forecast in April, while New Zealand shares extended their fall as the country’s central bank cut its cash rate.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 8420.5, as of 0239 GMT.

It ended 0.5% higher on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, the benchmark rose as much 0.5%, touching its strongest level since February 19.

Australian shares end little changed as miners fall offsets broader gain

The April consumer price index (CPI) data revealed that consumer prices rose 2.4% in April compared with a year ago, eclipsing a market estimate of 2.3%.

The trimmed mean measure of core inflation increased by an annual rate of 2.8% in April from 2.7% in March.

A rate cut from the central bank’s next meeting in July is now priced at a 67% probability, with a total of 80 basis points in easing expected by early next year.

Financials gave up early gains to fall 0.1%, with three of the country’s four largest banks trading in the red.

Miners lost 0.3% with sector giant BHP Group shedding 0.5%.

Local oil stocks advanced 1.7% on the back of higher oil prices. Sector heavyweights Woodside and Santos rose about 1.2% each.

Tracking overseas counterparts, technology stocks advanced 1.8% to a more than three-month high, and were set for a fourth consecutive session of gains, if the momentum sustained.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended its losses, down 1.8% at 12355.19, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, in a widely expected move, cut its rate by 25 bps, while flagging chances for further cuts in the future.

Australian shares

