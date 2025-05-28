AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

NNI Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

LACHIN: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their shared commitment to diversifying the strategic partnership through investment in mutually beneficial avenues. The resolve to this effect was made in a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Lachin.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister reiterated that both the countries had stood by each other on every occasion and would continue to do so. Shehbaz Sharif thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support during the recent Pakistan-India confrontation, in the face of Indian provocation and acknowledged the public expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

He said that people of Azerbaijan celebrated the success of Pakistan in Maarka-e-Haq against India.

Azerbaijan side agreed to exchange of delegations with regard to progress in investment of Azerbaijan in Pakistan. In this regard, delegation level talks will be organized very soon.

The meeting took place on the eve of the Trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye that would take place on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, adding a symbolic dimension to the exchange between the two leaders.

The Prime Minister conveyed warm felicitations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this important national occasion. The two leaders underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to promote regional stability, mutual prosperity, and principled positions on key international issues.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to the deepening of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership and working closely to further advance shared objectives at the bilateral and regional levels.

