Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

Pakistan condemns Modi’s ‘reckless provocation’

Naveed Siddiqui Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the provocative comments, Pakistan has taken note of the recent remarks by the prime minister of India, delivered in Gujarat with the theatrical flourish of a campaign rally rather than the sobriety expected of the leader of a nuclear-armed state.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, “The hate-driven invocation of violence in his remarks is deeply disturbing, not only for its content but for the dangerous precedent it sets in a region already burdened by volatility.”

We regret the continued erosion of maturity and decorum in Indian statecraft, he added.

Such statements blatantly violate the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, which obliges member states to resolve disputes peacefully and to refrain from the threat or use of force against the sovereignty or political independence of other states. Modi in his address to a Gujrat rally said that people of Pakistan should come forward to get their country rid of terrorist.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan views these remarks as a reckless provocation, intended to distract from the ongoing human rights abuses and demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s record as a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping and its consistent cooperation in global counter-terrorism efforts speak louder than any hostile soundbite.

Ambassador Shafqat said, adding if extremism is indeed a concern for the Indian government, it would do well to turn inward—toward the alarming rise of majoritarianism, religious intolerance, and the systematic disenfranchisement of minorities under the increasingly brutal Hindutva ideology.

Pakistan remains committed to peace based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. However, any threat to its security or territorial integrity will be met with firm and proportionate measures, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take serious note of India’s escalating rhetoric, which undermines regional stability and the prospects for lasting peace.

