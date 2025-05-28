AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

Eidul Azha on June 7

Monitoring Desk Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Zil Hajj moon has not been sighted and Eidul Azha will fall on June 7 (Saturday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Tuesday evening.

According to the announcement, the first day of Zil Hajj will fall on Thursday, May 29, 2025, while Eidul Azha will be observed on Saturday, June 7.

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held in Islamabad for sighting of the Zil Hajj moon 1446 Hijri.

Moreover, the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees meetings were also held separately at their respective headquarters to see the Eidul Azha moon.

Meanwhile, religious scholar Mufti Ramzan Sialvi confirmed that moon was not sighted in Lahore, adding that the final announcement regarding moon sighting would be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Similarly, zonal committee sources in Karachi said that no testimony of moon sighting was received from any part of Sindh.

