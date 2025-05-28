Quetta-Zhob Road included in PSDP, NA body informed

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications under the Chairmanship of Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MNA reviewed the Ministry’s responses to previous recommendations, focusing on key infrastructure projects aimed at improving national connectivity and road safety.

The NHA informed the Committee that the Quetta-Zhob Road, including the Zhob Bypass, has been included in this year’s PSDP. However, due to limited funds, the Loralai Bypass will be considered for inclusion in the next PSDP, in response to the Committee’s previous recommendations.

The Committee took up Calling Attention Notice No. 21, raised by Syed Waseem Hussain, MNA, and other members of the National Assembly.

The Committee reiterated public concerns about the high tolls being charged at several points on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), emphasizing the necessity for fair tolling and transparent revenue collection.

Since the Parliamentary Secretary for Communications was unavailable to attend, the Ministry was asked to submit its response at the next meeting. Furthermore, the Committee asked a detailed report from the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the upcoming session.

The Committee was briefed on the progress of the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, a project of considerable strategic and economic significance. The Ministry informed the Committee that the project would be financed through the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), following the approval of the project proposal by the P3A Board and the revised PC-1 by ECNEC.

It was noted that Section I (Hyderabad to Tando Adam) and Section II (Tando Adam to Nawabshah) are planned to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Construction work on these two sections is expected to commence by March 2026, contingent upon land acquisition and the availability of funds.

Under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Rs. 34 billion has been demanded as mobilization funding against the total project cost of Rs. 399 billion, with completion targeted within 30 months.

The Committee was informed that the Shahdadkot Bypass is scheduled to be included in the PSDP for the next financial year, as the PC-1 was not prepared in time for this year's submission, following the Committee’s earlier recommendations. An member, however, pointed out that the project had been part of the 2019 PSDP, implying that the PC-1 must have been prepared at that time. The NHA was instructed to look into the matter and report back at the next meeting.

During the briefing on the progress of the Karachi-Northern Bypass (M-10) dualization, the Ministry informed the Committee that the project is being considered as part of the broader M-10 project.

The feasibility study has been completed, and it was concluded that the solicited proposal was not viable; therefore, that option has been dropped. The NHA now plans to construct a new motorway starting from Karachi Port to Hyderabad, extending towards Sukkur, as the existing M-9 does not meet the technical standards of a motorway and is classified as an expressway.

The Committee asked the Ministry to provide detailed information on toll collection, including its utilization, the routine and route-wise maintenance mechanisms, as well as the allocation and utilization of funds for regional maintenance.

Committee asked the Ministry to present an update on the Khanozai-Kuchlak road project, along with all relevant details, in the next meeting. Additionally, the Committee emphasized that the meetings of the Standing Committee should be attended by NHA Members from all provinces, with particular emphasis on representation from Balochistan and Sindh.

A report detailing the repair and maintenance work carried out on the previously identified toll plazas, along with the complete repair and maintenance policy, is to be submitted at the next meeting.

The NHA’s deputation policy, along with an updated list of deputationists, is to be submitted at the next meeting.

The Ministry was asked to provide a clear timeline for the completion of the Ranipur-Moro project, along with all relevant details, in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Standing Committee, including Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Akhtar Bibi, Dr. Darshan, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Mehboob Shah, Abdul Latif, Ramesh Lal, Fiaz Hussain, Muhammad Usman Badini, and Hameed Hussain, all MNAs. In addition, Syed Waseem Hussain, MNA and the mover of the Calling Attention Notice, also participated in the meeting.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Communications, along with representatives from its affiliated departments, were also present at the meeting.

