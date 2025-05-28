Punjab Assembly passes various bills

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed the Lahore Leads University (Amendment) Bill 2024, The National College of Biasness Administration & Economics Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2025, The Imperial Tutorial College Bill 2025, The Mukabbir University of Science &Technology Gujrat Bill 2025, The Abwa University, Faisalabad Bill 2025, The Mussarrat Institute of Technology Bill 2025 and The Next Institute of Science and Technology (Amendment) Bill 2025.

During the Private Members' Day in the Punjab Assembly, several bills related to universities were presented. MPA Usama Fazl introduced the bill for the University of Technology, Culture, and Health Sciences Gujranwala, while the Sitara International University Bill 2025 was also presented. Both bills were referred to the relevant standing committees.

Opposition member Sheikh Imtiaz raised objections over the rapid approval of university bills, questioning the urgency behind passing eight university bills at once. He demanded to know whether any surveys were conducted, rules followed, or if there was even a need for universities in those areas.

A resolution congratulating General Asim Munir on being promoted to Field Marshal was unanimously approved. Government member Raja Shaukat Bhatti, who moved the resolution, praised the Pakistan Army’s achievements and commended Field Marshal Munir for his strategic success against India.

Meanwhile, eight public interest resolutions were deferred until further notice. However, a resolution on the rising cases of breast cancer was unanimously approved.

Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar, who moved the resolution, highlighted the alarming increase in cancer patients across Punjab and the country, stating that one in eight women is affected by breast cancer. He pointed out that Punjab’s population of 13 crore lacks adequate government healthcare facilities for cancer patients and called for modern treatment options to ensure early diagnosis and reduce mortality rates.

Another resolution by opposition member Waqas Mehmood Man regarding wheat policy was deferred for the fifth time, prompting him to question when the issue would be discussed, especially with the upcoming budget session. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan assured the house that the matter would be taken up.

The Punjab Consumer Amendment Bill 2025 was presented by Parliamentary Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Khalid Ranjha, while the Punjab Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025 was also introduced.

A resolution by government member Amjad Ali Javed on thalassemia was unanimously approved. He emphasized that thousands of thalassemia patients across the country require lifelong blood transfusions and continuous medical care, with children being the most affected. He called for government support in treatment, noting that thalassemia care is expensive and long-term. He also highlighted the issuance of "Himat Cards" by Punjab’s Social Welfare Department for hemophilia patients and urged the creation of a national database to identify deserving patients for assistance.

Another resolution by government member Sanam Malik on child labour was passed with a majority. She urged the Labour and Human Resources Department to take effective measures to eliminate child labour, enforce the Punjab Restriction on Employment of Children Act 2016, and develop a sustainable strategy in collaboration with the Punjab Social Protection Authority.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, stating that police detain PTI leaders for hours during meetings. He condemned the absence of senior Home Department officials during the assembly’s debate on security, calling it unacceptable.

He alleged that the government has failed to maintain peace, with Lahore recording 324 and 370 criminal incidents in a single day. He also criticized the "Gunda Act" (anti-hooliganism law) as an outdated British-era law being misused to harass citizens.

Despite the absence of Home Department officials, the opposition continued the debate, vowing not to boycott the session but warning that their speeches would reflect public discontent. The chair directed that a displeasure letter be sent to the Home Department for their non-attendance.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly session began one hour and seven minutes late under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. The opposition which had raised slogans upon entering the house the previous day, once again stood near the speaker's podium during the session, holding banners in their hands.

During the session, Parliamentary Secretary Ziaullah Shah responded to questions regarding the Emergency Services Department (1122). Government member Amjad Ali Javed raised an objection, stating that the department's high-ranking officers had reduced the retirement age of Rescue 1122 employees from 60 to 50 years. In response, the parliamentary secretary assured that employees retiring at 50 after serving in emergency services would indeed receive their pensions.

Under the Punjab Emergency Act, the retirement age for field staff has been reduced from 60 to 50 years. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan directed the parliamentary secretary to inform the Finance Department that retired emergency services employees must receive their salaries. "If a person has dedicated a significant portion of their life to the department, they deserve a pension," the speaker remarked.

The parliamentary secretary also informed the assembly that the Punjab government has decided to allocate funds for new Rescue 1122 vehicles in the upcoming budget. "New vehicles will be purchased in the next budget, and CM Maryam Nawaz has granted us the exact amount of funds we requested," he stated.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari addressed the assembly, stating that the chief minister's top priority is to serve the public through Rescue 1122. She mentioned that while there had been discussions about air ambulance services (1122), Maryam Nawaz significantly improved Rescue 1122 within six months. She clarified that not all vehicles are out of order, some are under repair, and new vehicles will be included in the upcoming budget.

Bokhari announced plans to establish new trauma centers at key points on motorways, with Rescue vehicles transporting patients from trauma centers to hospitals. She expressed her desire to expand Rescue 1122 services to all cities across Punjab. Law Minister Saif-ul-Malook Khosa added that Rescue 1122 services would also be launched in South Punjab.

During the session, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan expressed frustration over the unsatisfactory response from Interior Secretary Ziaullah Shah, questioning, "What kind of answer is this? It seems like you don’t want to respond."

Brigadier Mushtaq (retd) raised a query in the assembly, asking whether Nawaz Sharif was part of the National Security Council committee during a critical and rapidly changing situation and whether he was directly involved in the process. In response, Bokhari stated, "I had used the word ‘supervised’."

She further criticized the opposition, saying, "Today, the assembly should have discussed Modi’s warmongering, but instead, the opposition is talking about ‘Operation Nawaz Sharif’s supervision.’ The entire world acknowledges that Pakistan shot down the Rafale jet, but the opposition refuses to accept it. The world recognizes Pakistan’s victory in the war, yet the opposition denies it. Their stance is stubborn and will remain so."

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar said that law and order is an inter-provincial issue, and a committee should be formed to address it. He emphasized that the dacoit problem in Kacha areas remains unresolved, urging the government to take it seriously.

In response, Provincial Law Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharath speaking on the floor of the House acknowledged that the issue of dacoits in Kacha areas need to be addressed. He assured that the Punjab government is working to make Punjab safer. "We have reports of targeted killings in Kacha and are actively addressing them. It is our duty to protect every individual in Punjab, regardless of their ethnicity or province," he said.

Meanwhile, MPA Sardar Muhammad Ali raised concerns about over 25 retired employees of the Hassanabdal Municipality who have been struggling for three years to receive their pending dues, amounting to approximately four crore rupees. He stated that Hassanabdal lacks funds to clear these dues, and no local government representative is present to address the issue. "Retirement benefits are crucial for future planning, and delays cause immense distress," he said. The Speaker referred the matter to the Local Government Standing Committee for review.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan remarked that no business can be considered successful if it harms the environment. He highlighted that leather factories, among others, are negatively impacting the environment. "I am forming a committee to propose solutions to this issue.

