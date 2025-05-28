AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

Third Anti-Polio Campaign of year starts in Punjab under high security

Recorder Report Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 06:36am

LAHORE: More than 18,000 officers and personnel have been deployed on the security of polio workers across the province; Police is fully committed to making the anti-polio campaign for children under the age of five successful.

In continuation of these efforts, comprehensive security is being provided to the teams and workers administering polio drops.

A senior Punjab Police officer told that like other parts of the country, the third anti-polio campaign of the year 2025 is also ongoing in Punjab province, and more than 18,000 officers and personnel have been deployed on the security of polio workers across the province, including Lahore. Across the province, 457 Inspectors, 1,013 Sub-Inspectors, 1,654 ASIs, and more than 350 Lady Police Constables are performing security duties in the polio campaign.

In Lahore, more than 1,500 officers and personnel are carrying out security duties for polio workers. Police station motorcycles and vehicles are conducting effective patrolling in areas covered by the polio campaign.

IG Punjab said that Dolphin, PRU, and police station teams must ensure effective patrolling in union councils where polio vaccination is being conducted. RPOs and DPOs should personally review the security arrangements for anti-polio teams.

IG Punjab said that any negligence or carelessness in the protection of anti-polio workers and teams will not be tolerated under any circumstances. In case of any unfortunate incident, immediate legal action will be taken. IG Punjab further said that all circle officers should provide security to polio workers in view of local sensitivities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Punjab police anti polio drive Anti polio campaign polio drops polio vaccines Security high alert

Comments

200 characters

Third Anti-Polio Campaign of year starts in Punjab under high security

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ today

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories