Third Anti-Polio Campaign of year starts in Punjab under high security

LAHORE: More than 18,000 officers and personnel have been deployed on the security of polio workers across the province; Police is fully committed to making the anti-polio campaign for children under the age of five successful.

In continuation of these efforts, comprehensive security is being provided to the teams and workers administering polio drops.

A senior Punjab Police officer told that like other parts of the country, the third anti-polio campaign of the year 2025 is also ongoing in Punjab province, and more than 18,000 officers and personnel have been deployed on the security of polio workers across the province, including Lahore. Across the province, 457 Inspectors, 1,013 Sub-Inspectors, 1,654 ASIs, and more than 350 Lady Police Constables are performing security duties in the polio campaign.

In Lahore, more than 1,500 officers and personnel are carrying out security duties for polio workers. Police station motorcycles and vehicles are conducting effective patrolling in areas covered by the polio campaign.

IG Punjab said that Dolphin, PRU, and police station teams must ensure effective patrolling in union councils where polio vaccination is being conducted. RPOs and DPOs should personally review the security arrangements for anti-polio teams.

IG Punjab said that any negligence or carelessness in the protection of anti-polio workers and teams will not be tolerated under any circumstances. In case of any unfortunate incident, immediate legal action will be taken. IG Punjab further said that all circle officers should provide security to polio workers in view of local sensitivities.

