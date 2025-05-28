NA body briefed about NTS, PEC issues

ISLAMABAD: The 9th meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held Tuesday at the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA.

The meeting agenda included briefing on the National Testing Service (NTS) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

During the briefing on NTS, the committee has directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to fully resolve the matter concerning the NTS. It has also recommended involving the Ministry of Law to ensure a comprehensive and formal resolution of the issue.

The ministry was instructed to take prompt and decisive action, ensuring all steps taken are in complete compliance with the relevant statutory requirements. Members of the committee reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. They stressed that the collaboration between the NTS and the Ministry of Law must result in a coherent and sustainable solution that upholds public confidence in institutional processes.

In the second agenda item, PEC presented a detailed briefing on its ongoing initiatives and strategic direction. PEC continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s engineering sector by adhering to international accreditation standards and fostering lifelong learning among professionals. The Council has successfully implemented an internationally benchmarked Outcome-Based Education (OBE) and Accreditation System, ensuring that engineering programs across the country meet global quality standards and produce competent, industry-ready professionals.

To support continuous learning, PEC is actively promoting Continuing Professional Development (CPD) in collaboration with various Professional Engineering Bodies (PEBs). These CPD activities are designed to enhance technical and soft skills, enabling engineers to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global environment. Furthermore, PEC conducts the Engineering Practice Examination (EPE) nationwide, granting successful candidates the esteemed title of “Professional Engineer”, which enhances their credibility and employability within the engineering sector.

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, PEC has introduced a six-month structured training program for fresh graduates. This initiative equips young engineers with practical exposure, technical competencies, and essential soft skills, preparing them for real-world challenges. PEC reiterated its commitment to developing a highly skilled and resilient engineering workforce, essential for sustainable development and technological innovation across Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Shahnaz Saleem Malik (On Zoom), Seema Mohiuddin Jamili, Irfan Ali Leghari, Ramesh Lal, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi (On Zoom), Khurram Shahzad Virk (On Zoom), Mian Ghous Muhammad, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan ,Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi along with senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

