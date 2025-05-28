AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-28

Pakistan’s ceramics industry: Ministry forms joint committee to address key challenges

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 10:38am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production has announced the formation of a joint committee to address key challenges being faced by the ceramics industry.

The development came here on Tuesday during a meeting between the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, with All Pakistan Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association (APCTMA).

The committee comprising members of the Tiles Manufacturers Association and the Engineering Development Board will present a progress report by Thursday. Key issues discussed included the tariff policy, customs duties, exports and imports, and the need for tariff protection for the local ceramic tiles industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Akhtar Khan said the government is committed to support and revitalise the industrial sector. After detailed discussions with the APCTMA delegation, Haroon announced the formation of a joint committee comprising members of the Tiles Manufacturers Association and the Engineering Development Board. The committee has been tasked to present a progress report by Thursday.

The delegation gave a detailed briefing on the ceramic tile industry, noting that Pakistan’s current daily production capacity is approximately 560,000 square metres. This output is backed by an investment of over Rs100 billion, with around 60 percent of it coming from foreign sources, particularly China. They highlighted that the industry has made significant progress in reducing dependence on imports. Previously at 74 percent, import reliance has now fallen to just four percent, with nearly all raw materials and workforce now sourced locally.

The delegation expressed its ambition to bring this down further to just one percent, calling the ceramic industry a shining example of local industrial capability.

The SAPM directed the tile manufacturers to submit a detailed report outlining the specific reasons why higher protection is necessary for the industry. He further instructed that the report must quantify cost disadvantages as a percentage of total production costs.

“The government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to supporting and revitalising the industrial sector,” the SAPM emphasised. “We are strongly defending the case for industries, including tiles, in the National Tariff Policy Board.”

Haroon reiterated his vision to see Pakistani manufacturers become regionally competitive and assured that Chinese manufacturers, as partners and friends, will continue to receive full support. “No industry will be allowed to shut down,” he affirmed. “Revival of industries is our vision, and we are formulating long-term policies to ensure sustainable growth.”

He concluded by assuring full government support to the tile manufacturing sector and reaffirmed the government's commitment to the broader development of the local industrial base.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Tariffs Industrial Sector Ministry of Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan Ceramics industry APCTMA ceramic tiles industry

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s ceramics industry: Ministry forms joint committee to address key challenges

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers in Pakistan

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories