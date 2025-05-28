AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Pakistan

9 May riots cases: LHC adjourns bail pleas of IK

Recorder Report Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 06:50am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail petitions of Imran Khan in eight May 9 riots cases as prosecution sought adjournment to complete the investigation of the cases.

Earlier, a prosecutor informed the court that an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had allowed polygraph and photogram metric tests of former PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He said the accused had earlier refused to undergo these tests and was not cooperating with the police for investigation. He, however, said the ATC allowed the police time again to conduct the tests.

He argued that the prosecution was not seeking physical remand of the accused but wanted to complete the investigation. The counsel of Imran, however, sought an early decision of the bail petitions saying that the polygraph and photogram metric tests had no connection with the bail.

He argued that there was no justification for conducting these tests after two years. He also claimed that no evidence had been found so far and now the prosecution was fabricating evidence through machines, which would further destroy their position.

He, therefore, asked the court to decide the bail petitions without further delay. The court, however, adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed later. An ATC on November 27, 2024 had denied bail to Imran Khan in these eight cases.

