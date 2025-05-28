Infrastructure must also safeguard health of people: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressed a high-level event jointly organised by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), marking the launch of AIIB’s flagship report, Asian Infrastructure Finance 2025: Infrastructure for Planetary Health, said a press release.

The minister stated that the launch of this report is both timely and deeply relevant to Pakistan’s national and global development goals.

Speaking to a distinguished audience comprising experts from PIDE, representatives of AIIB, development partners, and leaders from across sectors, the minister emphasised that Pakistan is standing at a critical moment, a point where infrastructure must not only support economic growth but also safeguard the health of its people and the health of the planet.

Iqbal underlined that infrastructure today encompasses much more than roads, buildings, or power plants. It is equally about the air quality, the water nation drinks, and the healthcare systems that protect its people. He said this broader definition of infrastructure touches the idea of planetary health, where human health is intrinsically linked to the health of nature and the planet.

Iqbal made clear that the Government of Pakistan is not allowing any infrastructure project to move forward unless it takes into account climate resilience, public health, and environmental protection. He affirmed that working in silos has ended, as every sector and system, be it hospitals, schools, transport systems, sewage networks, or electricity grids, must be integrated and climate-ready to remain functional and safe during natural disasters.

The minister added that the government recognises the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and is actively investing in solar, wind, and green hydrogen technologies as part of its transition to cleaner energy.

He stated that Pakistan is embracing nature-based solutions, highlighting ongoing initiatives such as planting mangroves along the country’s coastal areas and developing green parks in cities, calling these smart, cost-effective, and equitable methods to enhance resilience.

Iqbal pointed out that the data in the AIIB report echoes Pakistan’s lived reality, diseases are rising due to floods and substandard water systems, food insecurity is worsening due to changing rainfall patterns, erratic rains are contributing to higher infant mortality, and lead pollution from industries and batteries is damaging children’s health and brain development.

He stressed that these phenomena are not abstract projections but are unfolding across Pakistan in real time. From floods and heatwaves to smog and water shortages, the impacts of climate inaction have become embedded in daily life. Iqbal assured that Pakistan is not beginning from scratch. The government has already started aligning national plans with the concept of planetary health.

He specifically cited the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative and the government’s Five Es Framework as part of a comprehensive national agenda to promote climate-smart, health-responsive, and inclusive infrastructure. Under Uraan Pakistan, the government has begun transitioning to zero-emission electric buses in public transport, restoring riverbanks and wetlands to reduce flooding risks and promote green tourism, and upgrading healthcare centres to make them energy-efficient and resilient in the face of disasters.

He highlighted that these efforts are well-aligned with the principles highlighted in AIIB’s report, which promotes a transformative model of infrastructure that links sustainability with biodiversity conservation, public health outcomes, and climate resilience.

Citing findings from the Global Commission on Adaptation, Prof Iqbal noted that every dollar invested in climate-resilient infrastructure can generate a fourfold return by avoiding future losses. He said Pakistan is incorporating urban green infrastructure solutions, including green belts, permeable surfaces, and climate-sensitive zoning regulations, which are proven to reduce urban temperatures by up to 4°C and mitigate extreme heat, particularly in cities like Jacobabad and Lahore.

He added that the restoration of mangroves in coastal areas, already underway in Pakistan, is reducing storm damage by up to 30 to 50 percent while simultaneously improving fish livelihoods.

Concluding his address, Prof Iqbal stated that historically, infrastructure planning in Pakistan has prioritized quantity over quality and expansion over resilience. He affirmed that the government is turning this page decisively and is committed to a new era of planning grounded in the principles of climate-smart, health-protective, inclusive, and sustainable infrastructure development.

