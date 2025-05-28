AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US calls UN criticism of Gaza aid effort ‘height of hypocrisy’

AFP Published 28 May, 2025 01:34am

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday described the United Nations and non-governmental groups as hypocritical in criticizing a US- and Israeli-backed aid effort in Gaza, saying food was successfully entering the Palestinian territory.

“It is unfortunate, because the issue here is giving aid to Gaza, and then suddenly it moves into complaints about style or the nature of who’s doing it,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters, calling the criticism “the height of hypocrisy.”

“The real story here is that aid, and food, is moving into Gaza at a massive scale,” she said.

“When you’re looking at 8,000 food boxes, was this going to be like going to the mall or through a drive-through? No, it wasn’t.

Aid trucks enter Gaza after delays, as pressure mounts on Israel

“This is a complicated environment, and the story is the fact that it’s working.”

Thousands of Palestinians rushed to a new aid distribution center on Tuesday, with Israeli troops firing warning shots. Just days earlier, Israel allowed food and other supplies to enter the war-ravaged territory after more than two months and as warnings grew of famine.

Non-governmental groups say the new US-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation lacks the expertise to handle such a serious humanitarian situation, which requires more than just giving boxes of food, and that aid distribution needs to be strictly separate from belligerents.

Bruce said that the foundation was operating “under the humanitarian principles of independence and impartiality.”

Palestinians Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

US calls UN criticism of Gaza aid effort ‘height of hypocrisy’

Zil Hajj moon not sighted; first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2025 on June 7

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PM Shehbaz, President Aliyev reaffirm strategic ties in Lachin meeting

KE CEO draws criticism at NA committee meeting

Ahsan Iqbal calls for trade-led peace, regional connectivity in South and Central Asia

Rupee falters against US dollar

Policeman killed, another injured in armed attack in Islamabad

KSE-100 closes marginally higher after range-bound trading

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

Read more stories