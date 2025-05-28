Sindh govt plans to introduce e-bus service in more cities

KARACHI: After the success of the electric bus service in Karachi, the Sindh government has expedited plans to introduce the initiative in other big cities within the province.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the future belongs to electric vehicles and the Sindh government is geared towards making tremendous progress in this field.

In this regard, a high-level delegation from the Asian Development Bank met with Sharjeel Inam here to discuss potential investments in the province’s rapidly growing transport sector.

The meeting was also attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin and Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo.

The delegation expressed interest in investing to improve Sindh’s public transport system. In response, Sharjeel Inam Memon appreciated the role of Asian Development Bank and affirmed that the Sindh government is committed to bringing revolutionary change in public transport.

He said that Pakistan’s first electric bus service has been inaugurated successfully in Karachi and has been received with open arms by the people. He reiterated that the future of city transport is clean energy and technology-based transport, and the Sindh government is ready to render its support at all levels.

He added that with the support of the Asian Development Bank, modern, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation facilities are being provided to the people of Sindh, and following Karachi, the electric bus service is being expanded to other major cities, as well.

