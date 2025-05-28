AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
2025-05-28

Ogra launches e-licensing system for oil & gas sector

Published 28 May, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In a major step towards digital transformation and regulatory efficiency, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has officially launched a comprehensive e-licensing system for Pakistan’s oil and gas sector.

Developed in collaboration with the National IT Board (NITB), the new platform enables fully digitised licensing across all industry segments, including gas, LNG, CNG, LPG, refineries, and oil.

The initiative is designed to simplify and accelerate the process of obtaining or renewing licenses, offering enhanced transparency and efficiency for businesses operating in the midstream and downstream energy markets.

“This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey toward digital governance,” said a spokesperson of the OGRA.

“By cutting paperwork and enabling faster processing, we’re not only improving convenience for applicants and investors, but also reinforcing confidence in Pakistan’s regulatory framework.”

Accessible from anywhere, the new system allows users to submit applications online, track progress in real time, and benefit from a streamlined approval process. It aligns with national goals to enhance energy security, foster private sector participation, and attract greater investment into Pakistan’s energy landscape.



