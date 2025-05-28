Rs1.2bn allocation made to revive citrus industry

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated a huge sum of Rs1.2 billion for citrus revival initiative in the province to provide technical guidance to growers and to introduce improved citrus varieties.

Pakistan’s annual citrus exports have dropped from $200 million to $130 million and urgent efforts are needed to provide technical guidance to growers and to introduce new, improved citrus varieties, said Deputy Convener Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha while speaking at the second meeting of the Chief Minister’s Citrus Development Task Force.

He proposed support for nursery businesses and the establishment of a development board focused on orchard revival in Sargodha. He also stressed the need for the swift completion of a modern citrus laboratory and the creation of a monitoring unit for orchard evaluation. The meeting was held at Agriculture House, Lahore. It was chaired by Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

During the meeting, various proposals for the development of the citrus sector were reviewed. Attendees included Deputy Convener of the Citrus Development Task Force Punjab, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and Secretary Industries, Commerce, and Investment Punjab, Umar Masood.

Kirmani emphasized that boosting citrus production is a key priority for the government of Punjab. He noted that kinnow, in particular, is a signature fruit of the province. However, climate change has led to the deterioration of citrus orchards, making them more susceptible to diseases. This has resulted in a decline in fruit size and shelf life, particularly in kinnow.

Several practical initiatives were agreed upon during the meeting, including the establishment of a Citrus Park, integration of citrus orchards into the Kissan Card platform, recruitment of 100 agricultural interns and 100 youth for a three-year citrus revival project, and the provision of subsidies similar to those offered in the wheat support programme.

Minister Kirmani also underscored the need to regulate fruit nurseries through licensing and registration. He instructed the Bank of Punjab to introduce a loan scheme for farmers operating citrus nurseries.

He stressed the importance of enhancing citrus exports and improving the value chain to meet international standards. Under the Chief Minister’s Kissan Package, Rs1.2 billion has been allocated for the citrus revival initiative. This funding aims to establish certified nurseries, create new orchards, and boost both citrus production and exports to strengthen the national economy.

The minister further stated that the primary goal of the citrus revival programme is to utilize modern agricultural technology to produce certified citrus plants and provide technical support to farmers. The overarching objective is to improve both the yield and quality of citrus through certified plant material.

