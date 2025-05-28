AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
May 28, 2025

‘Skilled workers can pave way for industrial revolution’

Press Release Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 06:12am

FAISALABAD: Focused approach is required to produce skilled manpower fully capable of meeting the current and future industrial challenges instead of producing a force of unfit and unemployed youth, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a delegation of HEC and ICCI, he said that only skilled workers could pave the way for the industrial revolution and in this connection, we must make collaborative efforts with all concerned stakeholders including industrialists and scholars. He appreciated researchers and faculty members deputed in ORIC and said that industry-academia linkages are imperative to give a kick start to the industrial growth.

He mentioned some leading industrial units which have made tremendous progress after adopting new and innovative technologies. He said that universities should also revisit their syllabus to synchronize it with the market driven needs.

He appreciated the efforts of ICCI to arrange this tour of faculty members drawn from various universities and provide them an opportunity to directly interact with the leading industrial giants of Faisalabad.

He appreciated the decision of HEC to declare internship compulsory for the young graduates but stressed the need for proper legislation at the Government level declaring internship as mandatory.

He said that about 70% of the current syllabus is irrelevant for the industry and it should be revised in consultation with the stakeholders from the concerned industry.

He said that once textile was the only iconic representation of Faisalabad but now it has diversified its industrial portfolio.

“It has state of the art diaper, Hyundai and tile units in addition to many more established with domestic and foreign investment,” he said and underlined the importance of developing indigenous technologies so that we could consolidate the economy after making our defence impregnable.

Dr Habib Aslam Gaba Convener FCCI Standing Committee on Industry Academia Linkages termed leading businessmen as industrial PhD holders which they have gained through their life long struggle and practical experience. He said that the universities should also recognize their expertise in this field and plume them with honorary PhD degrees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

