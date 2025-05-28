AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

Maryam inaugurates country’s biggest cattle market

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the country’s biggest state-of-the-art cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that this facility will help protect cattle from infectious diseases.

The CM visited the model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran and reviewed available facilities. She was given a detailed briefing on the model cattle market project.

She was informed in the briefing that Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market in Lahore will have a capacity to keep 25,000 large animals and 150,000 small animals. About 20 large sheds have been built to keep cattle in the model cattle market, which is spread over an area of 74 acres. Fans have also been installed in the animal sheds for the first time in the cattle market.

It was further informed in the briefing that a quarantine centre has also been built in the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market to protect cattle from infectious diseases. About 20 large residential rooms have also been built for cattle traders. The cattle market will also have the facility of a mosque, washroom, veterinary clinic, tuck shop and an ATM machine.

Loading, unloading bay and truck centre have been established for easy transportation of cattle. There is also a spacious parking lot, police post and a wide open area in the model cattle market. An auction bay along with a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse has also been established in the model cattle market. Punjab’s second largest model cattle market will be built in Jhang.

The chief minister also distributed shields to those for showing outstanding performance in the establishment of the model cattle market project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif cattle market biggest cattle market

Comments

200 characters

Maryam inaugurates country’s biggest cattle market

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ today

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories