Maryam inaugurates country’s biggest cattle market

LAHORE: Inaugurating the country’s biggest state-of-the-art cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that this facility will help protect cattle from infectious diseases.

The CM visited the model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran and reviewed available facilities. She was given a detailed briefing on the model cattle market project.

She was informed in the briefing that Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market in Lahore will have a capacity to keep 25,000 large animals and 150,000 small animals. About 20 large sheds have been built to keep cattle in the model cattle market, which is spread over an area of 74 acres. Fans have also been installed in the animal sheds for the first time in the cattle market.

It was further informed in the briefing that a quarantine centre has also been built in the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market to protect cattle from infectious diseases. About 20 large residential rooms have also been built for cattle traders. The cattle market will also have the facility of a mosque, washroom, veterinary clinic, tuck shop and an ATM machine.

Loading, unloading bay and truck centre have been established for easy transportation of cattle. There is also a spacious parking lot, police post and a wide open area in the model cattle market. An auction bay along with a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse has also been established in the model cattle market. Punjab’s second largest model cattle market will be built in Jhang.

The chief minister also distributed shields to those for showing outstanding performance in the establishment of the model cattle market project.

