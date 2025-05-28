A saffron-clad sly old devil

The animal kingdom will most likely protest and take a serious offence if they were to be compared with the deceitful and conceited human species. Smaller the mind greater the conceit. There have been far and few individuals (humans) about whom the universe of animals did not object to being associated with — the Tigers are proud to be prefixed to the Heroes, Haider Ali and Tipu Sultan, popularly known in history as “Tigers of Mysore”; Lions take pride to be clubbed and linked to “King Richard— The Lion Hearted”.

However, the entire skulk will be up in arms with their teeth and paws sharpened, against any who compares Modi with a Fox. The risk is taken, by this writer, because indeed foxes like Modi creep quietly and stealthily to sneak upon prey. That’s exactly what the sly foxy Modi did when he attacked Pakistan’s civilian sites at seven different locations.

Fox is known in folklore, literature and mythology as a clever, cunning and deceitful animal. The Kitsune (fox) in Japanese folklore is a shape-shifter known for trickery and deceit. However, it is known better as a symbol of slyness and guile. Shri Narendra Modi fits the bill and label of “SLY”.

Modi and his cabinet colleagues (leash of foxes) have blood on their hands— the poor innocent 26 Indian tourists who were murdered in cold blood in Kashmir by Indians themselves as part of false flag operation and the Pakistani civilians, including infants, who were made to achieve martyrdom. The canine cabinet has lot to answer to the common man on the streets of India. The saffron robe hides a dirty and bloody hand. Evil politicians think they have leave to lie and cheat.

India was under the shadow of self-inflicted delusional thinking that it could cross at will the LOC and hoped that Pakistan will make at best verbal protest and the world will applaud the daring adventure. India made an extremely serious mistake in their estimation of Pakistan’s reaction.

Pakistan opting for restraint all through this period of uncertainty was sitting on a powder keg of internal reaction of its own people who patiently believed that India must be forced to see its ugly face in the mirror. The government was reticent; however, the ever-growing belligerence of Indians tipped the scales in favour of giving a suitable response to the foolish misadventure of Modi.

The ferocity of the blitzkrieg unleashed by our superior and highly professional air force took the Indians by utter surprise. In a flash they were lying flat on their faces on the mat of the ring with the scary buzzing sound of the several drones that illuminated New Delhi’s airspace.

Until recently Indians were in denial of the role they sought from the US. However S. Jaishanker, the foreign minister, mumbled away his acceptance and confirmation of the role played by Donald Trump and JD Vance in securing for India a ceasefire. On the brokered ceasefire, Pakistan welcomed Donald Trump’s intervention because it has a compelling case against India in view of its continued violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The ceasefire relieved India. The cyberattack had unnerved the entire military establishment of India— they were gasping for cessation of hostilities. They were in a trance not knowing what hit them and how deep the hurt was.

Loss embraces shame. No conscience can be found near a leader who has lost his or her sense of shame. Modi is carrying within himself, deep inside his heart, a mine of coals, burning red and hot. His face today is an index of the events as they happened on 7th-9th May.

Their media is still unrelenting in its pursuit of hate agenda and narrative. Every bird loves to hear itself sing. All India Radio’s every single programme begins with exhortation to be aware of the enemy, alongside some patriotic quote or religious incantations; this is followed usually with a war song (desh bhakti) to the chagrin of those Hindutva zealots, they have to rely on Mohammed Rafi and Talat Mahmood, both Muslims. “Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive” (Sir Walter Scott— Marmion).

For the blazing and loud TV channels, the answer to this brazenness of lies is: “What manner of souls have these men? What is the end of their striving; and on what accounts do they love and honour? Imagine their souls naked before you. When they fancy that their censures hurt, or their praises profit us, how great is their self- conceit”.

Pakistan cannot and must not trust the ceasefire. India has bought time to re-assess its strategy. It should be no surprise if in a reprisal India indulges into another mis-adventure. As a Nation we should expect the worst of behaviour that is completely sans decency and diplomacy from the evil-minded Narendra Modi. He is licking his wounds. The fox in him, with the sting of a scorpion, shall keep egging him to seek revenge of the thousand cuts on his soul. Revenge the longer it is delayed, the cruelest it grows.

Let’s be prepared and not slack into any state of complacency. Neither should we be on cloud nine in the belief that they (the Indians) have been taught a lesson till eternity. No, it isn’t the case. Modi is wounded; he will be seeking healing through revenge. We have to learn to play the fox with the fox.

“Cowards die many times before their deaths (William Shakespeare in Julius Caesar). Modi’s cowardice arises from the lack of courage to resign after suffering this debacle. During the 1962 Sino- Indian conflict, which India lost miserably, Nehru’s health deteriorated. A man of honour he was. He passed away unable to reconcile with the loss. The scribe here doesn’t desire any such end of Modi but believes that if he has some character, he would accept responsibility for this debacle and step down and take Amit Shah into the hole of oblivion. Of cowards no history is written.

It would be a folly to place trust and reliance on assurances of the international interlocutors, as sincere as their efforts may be; we must remain in a “state of alert and preparedness”.

Pakistan in a tit-for-tat reaction has also formed a team of politicians from across the entire political spectrum (PTI’s nominee is conspicuously missing) to engage with important world capitals. The government must use the best brains available— Mushahid Hussain Sayyid and Maleeha Lodhi’s names are missing; they should be on invited too, based on their on their contacts and experience. Petty political differences must be parked on the kerb. Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani khar and Tehmina janjua will make for a formidable women’s team from Pakistan. Together they can dislodge Shashi Tharoor’s magnetic capture of international news media.

Personally I find it painful to use words of indecent import for anyone, including prime minister Shri Narendra Modi; it doesn’t augur well for decency, which is the hallmark of our noble religion. It is the circumstances that push to use derogatory language and comparisons; however, in the case of Modi it is necessary to do so, because, after being glamorously feted to the cold blooded murder of over 2000 innocent men, women and children, in his home state of Gujarat, he made it to the prime minister’s office.

Modi is emboldened by this feat, of popularizing religious hatred, so was Hitler when he ran amok in Europe, but the end was bitter for him. The time is right for the Indian electorate to return back to the office of prime minister, a person who believes in India’s age-old traditions of ‘ahimsa’ coupled with political ideology of Gandhi and Nehru.

Indians like any other nation essentially are good and peace loving. Modi is not the true representative of Indian polity and culture. Let the ballot box be his undoing and not the bullet. Violence begets violence—something Modi doesn’t understand today in his delusional intoxication of being invincible. Reality is stark. The Congress party has correctly said, while juxtapositioning between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi: “One Nation, Two leaders”. Indians wake up.

Where blood has been spilt the tree of forgetfulness cannot flourish is an apt Brazilian proverb.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025