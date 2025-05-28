Digital marketing, branding vital pillar of progress: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that in the modern era, digital marketing and branding are not only an effective means of business development but also an important pillar of the national progress.

In her message on the World Marketing Day, the CM said, “Marketing sector is a backbone of the modern day economy. I pay tribute to the marketing experts, institutions, students and all those linked with the marketing sector. Marketing is not just a process of promoting products but a complete science which not only promotes business activities but strengthens economy as well. The Punjab government is connecting the youth with the global markets by imparting training to them in the areas of digital marketing, e-commerce and modern branding.”

She vowed, “We pledge to transform the marketing sector with the help of imparting knowledge, promoting ethics and innovation as a source of development and progress for Pakistan.”

