Chairman Railways tells Senate body: 38 projects worth Rs260.085bn underway in 2024–25

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Railways Tuesday informed Senate Standing Committee on Railways that a total of 38 projects were underway, with a total cost of Rs 260.085 billion during 2024–25.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Railways, chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, was convened Tuesday.

The Ministry of Railways briefed the Senate Committee on upcoming, ongoing, and pending projects and informed the committee members about the hurdles currently being faced by the ministry.

The meeting was attended by senators, Nasir Mehmood, Dost Ali Jeesar, Asad Qasim, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Kamil Ali Agha, Dost Muhammad Khan, the mover Senator Shahadat Awan, and the Minister for Railways.

The chairman of Railways told the Senate Standing Committee on Railways that during the year 2024–25, a total of 38 projects were underway, with a total cost of Rs260.085 billion.

Out of the 38 projects, the ministry successfully completed six, and the remaining 32 have been carried forward to 2025–26.

The chairman, while briefing on the Main Line (ML-1) project (Karachi to Rohri),described it as the lifeline of the Reko Diq and Thar Coal projects, which are expected to start this year, depending on the provision of funds. He added that the total estimated cost of ML-1 isRs2,298.18 billion, and the ministry has submitted a proposal for an allocation of Rs75 billion for the financial year 2025–26 to initiate the project.

It was also revealed to the committee that total 12 projects of expansion, track safety, rehabilitation, replacement of tracks, feasibility studies and upgraded security system required proposed allocation Rs11,076 million during the financial year of 2025-26.

The committee demanded the details of delayed projects in the upcoming meeting of the Standing Committee.

The committee members commended the newly adopted strategy of the ministry to complete the projects partially in different phases. The chairman of the committee emphasised the need to complete projects on time to avoid extended costs and directed the ministry to deliver high-end railway services to the general public.

The Minister for Railways said that, as the country is passing through a financial crisis, the provinces may contribute to the new or ongoing railway projects in their respective areas. He stated that the ministry is planning to upgrade railway schools and hospitals across Pakistan.

In response to a query regarding railway land, the minister informed the committee that an anti-encroachment campaign has recently been initiated nationwide against land grabbers.

It was also briefed to the committee that Pakistan has developed locomotives and coaches capable of running at speeds over 160 km/h, but unfortunately, the country lacks the required tracks to operate such trains. The chairman of the committee directed the ministry to conduct a feasibility study on upgrading of track system to support high-speed trains in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025