NA panel identifies absence of deadlines as critical obstacle to project execution

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation identified the absence of defined timelines in the sub committee’s report as a critical obstacle to project execution.

To address this, the committee resolved to summon the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and private bank presidents in the next session to establish clear deadlines.

The committee met with Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur in the chair at the Parliament house on Tuesday.

The committee reviewed the progress on poverty alleviation initiatives, assess project implementation timelines, and address institutional challenges hindering effective service delivery.

The delays in a pilot project were attributed to system integration issues, with completion expected by July. The upcoming meeting, scheduled after the budget session, will also include the finance secretary and the secretary of industries for further deliberations.

On social welfare initiatives, the committee reviewed the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package, under which, 2.7 million out of 3.5 million eligible families received financial assistance via digital wallets and CNIC-based biometric verification.

The State Bank’s regulatory framework was credited for facilitating secure disbursements. However, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)’s staffing shortages due to the federal government hiring freeze were flagged as a major operational hurdle, with over 1,100 vacancies remaining unfilled. The Ministry of Finance was urged to expedite resolutions to prevent service disruptions.

Regarding foreign-funded programmes, the Poverty Alleviation Ministry confirmed that no active USAID linked projects but was directed by the committee to submit a full report on all externally financed initiatives, including participating organisations. The committee also emphasised the need for a national poverty reduction framework, integrating federal, provincial, and NGO efforts while ensuring compliance with national security priorities. With 18,000 NGOs currently working in the country, but fewer than 1,000 registered, the committee called for stricter oversight to prevent misuse of funds and safeguarding of national interests.

