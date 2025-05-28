AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

NA panel identifies absence of deadlines as critical obstacle to project execution

Naveed Butt Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation identified the absence of defined timelines in the sub committee’s report as a critical obstacle to project execution.

To address this, the committee resolved to summon the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and private bank presidents in the next session to establish clear deadlines.

The committee met with Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur in the chair at the Parliament house on Tuesday.

The committee reviewed the progress on poverty alleviation initiatives, assess project implementation timelines, and address institutional challenges hindering effective service delivery.

The delays in a pilot project were attributed to system integration issues, with completion expected by July. The upcoming meeting, scheduled after the budget session, will also include the finance secretary and the secretary of industries for further deliberations.

On social welfare initiatives, the committee reviewed the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package, under which, 2.7 million out of 3.5 million eligible families received financial assistance via digital wallets and CNIC-based biometric verification.

The State Bank’s regulatory framework was credited for facilitating secure disbursements. However, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)’s staffing shortages due to the federal government hiring freeze were flagged as a major operational hurdle, with over 1,100 vacancies remaining unfilled. The Ministry of Finance was urged to expedite resolutions to prevent service disruptions.

Regarding foreign-funded programmes, the Poverty Alleviation Ministry confirmed that no active USAID linked projects but was directed by the committee to submit a full report on all externally financed initiatives, including participating organisations. The committee also emphasised the need for a national poverty reduction framework, integrating federal, provincial, and NGO efforts while ensuring compliance with national security priorities. With 18,000 NGOs currently working in the country, but fewer than 1,000 registered, the committee called for stricter oversight to prevent misuse of funds and safeguarding of national interests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly SBP National Assembly Standing Committee Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur

Comments

200 characters

NA panel identifies absence of deadlines as critical obstacle to project execution

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ today

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories