Materials, financials lift Sri Lankan shares higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in materials and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.98% at 16,657.63.

SMB Finance and Lanka Ashok Leyland were the top percentage gainers, rising 50% and 12.43%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 249.9 million shares, from 171.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 18.71 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($62.4 million) from 3.76 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 434 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 18.48 billion rupees, the data showed.