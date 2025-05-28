AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Rs700m tax evasion: Crackdown on import fraud intensified

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Southern Region of Appraisement has intensified its crackdown on import fraud, with the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement East detecting a case involving over Rs 700 million of duty and tax evasion.

According to the details, this tax fraud came to light when Customs officials discovered that the importer had deliberately misdeclared electrolyte tin plate, concealing it under the guise of galvalum sheets to avoid detection.

The scheme was designed to fool customs inspectors, as the concealed materials were not visible to the naked eye during routine inspections.

Following the investigation, authorities arrested three individuals connected to the operation and seized goods valued at Rs 1.2 billion. Contraventions have been formally filed against the accused parties.

