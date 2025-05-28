AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-28

Pakistan condemns Israeli provocative actions

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms the latest provocative actions by Israeli occupying power as well as illegal settlers that aim to undermine the religious, historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Such actions are unacceptable and constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, and have the potential to further escalate an already volatile situation in the region. Pakistan calls for upholding the sanctity and historical status of the holy sites, and preventing Israel from any further provocations, said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

Pakistan also strongly deplores the continued targeting of the Palestinian civilians in Gaza by the occupying power. The latest reprehensible attack against a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza is an example of continued Israeli impunity. The harrowing images being witnessed by the world in the aftermath of the attack that resulted in dozens of deaths, many of them children, should be a wake-up call for the international community. These attacks must end forthwith, and Israel must be held accountable for its heinous crimes.

Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and calls for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Foreign Office (FO) condemns Israeli provocative actions

