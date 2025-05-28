WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
May 27, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 23-May-25 22-May-25 21-May-25 20-May-25
Chinese yuan 0.102411 0.102447 0.102285 0.102472
Euro 0.831913 0.834725 0.834468 0.831536
Japanese yen 0.0051181 0.005149 0.00511057 0.0050914
U.K. pound 0.993606 0.989026 0.988631 0.988693
U.S. dollar 0.736141 0.738107 0.737097 0.739735
Algerian dinar 0.0055633 0.0055757 0.00556369 0.0055735
Australian dollar 0.473854 0.475931 0.475575 0.474614
Botswana pula 0.0546953 0.0549152 0.0549137 0.0547404
Brazilian real 0.130907 0.13031 0.130663
Brunei dollar 0.57074 0.572531 0.571039 0.571312
Canadian dollar 0.532161 0.532277 0.530847
Chilean peso 0.0007791 0.0007834 0.0007897
Czech koruna 0.0334834 0.0335547 0.033359
Danish krone 0.111525 0.11189 0.111871 0.111473
Indian rupee 0.0085915 0.0086162 0.00861552 0.0086561
Israeli New Shekel 0.204313 0.206753 0.207691 0.209854
Korean won 0.0005341 0.0005321 0.0005293 0.0005291
Kuwaiti dinar 2.407 2.40371 2.40956
Malaysian ringgit 0.173067 0.173305 0.172582 0.172634
Mauritian rupee 0.0160524 0.0160459 0.0161205 0.0160863
Mexican peso 0.038199 0.0381524 0.0383983
New Zealand dollar 0.43517 0.437365 0.437541 0.437997
Norwegian krone 0.0722018 0.0724871 0.0726633 0.0717117
Omani rial 1.91965 1.91703 1.92389
Peruvian sol 0.201669 0.200516 0.20047
Philippine peso 0.0132311 0.0132722 0.0132433 0.013259
Polish zloty 0.196273 0.196519 0.196811 0.195972
Qatari riyal 0.202777 0.202499 0.203224
Russian ruble 0.0092352 0.0092569 0.00924225 0.0092113
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196829 0.196559 0.197263
Singapore dollar 0.57074 0.572531 0.571039 0.571312
South African rand 0.0410912 0.0411051 0.0412085 0.0409642
Swedish krona 0.0767816 0.0769439 0.0769485 0.0764034
Swiss franc 0.89078 0.892619 0.894589 0.887132
Thai baht 0.0224872 0.0225831 0.0225068 0.0223128
Trinidadian dollar 0.10893 0.108896 0.109291
U.A.E. dirham 0.200982 0.200707 0.201425
Uruguayan peso 0.0177447 0.0177494 0.0177919
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
