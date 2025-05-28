WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 27, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-May-25 22-May-25 21-May-25 20-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102411 0.102447 0.102285 0.102472 Euro 0.831913 0.834725 0.834468 0.831536 Japanese yen 0.0051181 0.005149 0.00511057 0.0050914 U.K. pound 0.993606 0.989026 0.988631 0.988693 U.S. dollar 0.736141 0.738107 0.737097 0.739735 Algerian dinar 0.0055633 0.0055757 0.00556369 0.0055735 Australian dollar 0.473854 0.475931 0.475575 0.474614 Botswana pula 0.0546953 0.0549152 0.0549137 0.0547404 Brazilian real 0.130907 0.13031 0.130663 Brunei dollar 0.57074 0.572531 0.571039 0.571312 Canadian dollar 0.532161 0.532277 0.530847 Chilean peso 0.0007791 0.0007834 0.0007897 Czech koruna 0.0334834 0.0335547 0.033359 Danish krone 0.111525 0.11189 0.111871 0.111473 Indian rupee 0.0085915 0.0086162 0.00861552 0.0086561 Israeli New Shekel 0.204313 0.206753 0.207691 0.209854 Korean won 0.0005341 0.0005321 0.0005293 0.0005291 Kuwaiti dinar 2.407 2.40371 2.40956 Malaysian ringgit 0.173067 0.173305 0.172582 0.172634 Mauritian rupee 0.0160524 0.0160459 0.0161205 0.0160863 Mexican peso 0.038199 0.0381524 0.0383983 New Zealand dollar 0.43517 0.437365 0.437541 0.437997 Norwegian krone 0.0722018 0.0724871 0.0726633 0.0717117 Omani rial 1.91965 1.91703 1.92389 Peruvian sol 0.201669 0.200516 0.20047 Philippine peso 0.0132311 0.0132722 0.0132433 0.013259 Polish zloty 0.196273 0.196519 0.196811 0.195972 Qatari riyal 0.202777 0.202499 0.203224 Russian ruble 0.0092352 0.0092569 0.00924225 0.0092113 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196829 0.196559 0.197263 Singapore dollar 0.57074 0.572531 0.571039 0.571312 South African rand 0.0410912 0.0411051 0.0412085 0.0409642 Swedish krona 0.0767816 0.0769439 0.0769485 0.0764034 Swiss franc 0.89078 0.892619 0.894589 0.887132 Thai baht 0.0224872 0.0225831 0.0225068 0.0223128 Trinidadian dollar 0.10893 0.108896 0.109291 U.A.E. dirham 0.200982 0.200707 0.201425 Uruguayan peso 0.0177447 0.0177494 0.0177919 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025