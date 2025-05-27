AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
Markets

British equities gain as Trump delays EU tariffs

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 10:03pm

British stocks closed higher on Tuesday in broad-based gains as investors cheered U.S. President Donald Trump’s delayed tariffs on European Union imports.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.7%. Earlier on the day, the index touched its highest level since May 5.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 1.1%.

The market was closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

Trump said on Tuesday the EU’s move to set up trade meetings was positive and he hoped Europe would “open up” to trade with the U.S.

After a weekend call with the European Commission’s president, Trump paused until July 9 his threatened tariff of 50% on goods entering the U.S. from the 27-nation EU.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) nudged up its growth forecast for Britain this year to 1.2%, up from 1.1% predicted in April. It also advised finance minister Rachel Reeves to continue reducing public borrowing.

Despite challenges from U.S. tariffs, growth in UK is expected to rise to 1.4% by 2026.

Among stock-related moves, aerospace and defence stocks gained 2.6% after Trump threatened additional sanctions on Russia.

UK stocks slip as Trump reignites tariff worries

BAE Systems boosted the FTSE 100 with a 3.1% rise.

Luxury brand Burberry gained 5.3%, after Barclays upgraded the stock to “equal-weight” from “underweight”. Personal goods led the sectoral gains with a 5% rise.

Specialty chemicals firm Elementis rose 11.4% after agreeing to sell its talc business to IMI Fabi in a deal worth $121 million in enterprise value.

Jupiter Fund Management jumped nearly 10% after Peel Hunt upgraded the money manager’s stock to ‘add’ from ‘hold’.

Precious metal miners fell 1.8% tracking lower gold prices.

Investor focus will be on speeches from Federal Reserve policymakers and Friday’s U.S. core PCE data, which could provide clues on the rate outlook for the world’s biggest economy.

