Eid-ul-Adha 2025: NBP installs ATM booth at Karachi cattle market

BR Web Desk Published 27 May, 2025 06:53pm

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has installed an automated teller machine (ATM) booth at the cattle market near the Northern Bypass in Karachi, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The NBP said the initiative was part of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) “Go Cashless” campaign and was designed to promote digital transactions and financial inclusion.

Last week, the SBP initiated a nationwide “Go Cashless” campaign with an aim to promote digital payments and reduce reliance on cash transactions within cattle markets during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha this year.

“Dedicated NBP staff are stationed on-site to support customers and ensure smooth ATM usage, enhancing overall user experience. The availability of ATM services within the market reduces the need to carry large sums of cash, increasing both convenience and safety for traders, farmers, and buyers,” the statement read.

Eid ul Azha NBP National Bank of Pakistan ATM booth in Karachi cattle market Northern Bypass cattle market SBP go cashless campaign Eid ul Adha 2025

