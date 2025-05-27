AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
World

India retains forecast of above average monsoon rains

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 05:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India is likely to see above average monsoon rains for the second straight year in 2025, the government said on Tuesday, retaining its April forecast and keeping alive the possibility of higher farm output and economic growth.

The monsoon is expected to total 106% of the long-term average this year, said M. Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The India Meteorological Department defines average or normal rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season from June to September.

The monsoon delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed to water crops and replenish reservoirs and aquifers in India. With nearly half of the country’s farmland without any irrigation, it depends on the June-September rains to grow a number of crops.

India’s monsoon rains arrive 8 days early, earliest in 16 years

Good rains will help bring down food prices, keep inflation within the central bank’s comfort band, and allow the world’s biggest rice exporter to ship more of the staple.

The country is likely to receive 108% rainfall of the long-term average in June, Ravichandran said.

