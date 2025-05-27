AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Xiaomi reports 47% revenue growth in Q1 as it launches new electric SUV

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 05:00pm

BEIJING: China’s Xiaomi reported a 47.4% annual jump in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the company doubled down on making electric vehicles.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was 111.3 billion yuan ($15.48 billion), beating the 107.6 billion yuan average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted net profit jumped 64.5% year-on-year to 10.7 billion yuan, ahead of the average estimate of 8.96 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

The world’s third-largest smartphone maker, whose product lines extend to home appliances and cars, announced its latest electric SUV, the YU7, last week, which Xiaomi will start selling in July.

Xiaomi did not disclose the price of the YU7 but suggested its better configurations should make the car 60,000-70,000 yuan more expensive than Tesla’s best-selling Model Y, which is expected to be its strongest competitor and is priced from 263,500 yuan ($36,574).

Xiaomi entered the auto sector last year with its sporty EV SU7, which drew styling cues from Porsche and was priced below Tesla’s Model 3. Since December, the SU7 has outsold Tesla’s Model 3 in China on a monthly basis.

China’s Xiaomi to invest almost $28 billion in core technology R&D over next five years

Xiaomi’s SU7 deliveries have exceeded 258,000 units since its launch, company founder Lei Jun said last week. Xiaomi’s EV business generated 18.1 billion yuan in revenue during the first quarter, delivering 75,869 SU7 sedans. The adjusted net loss related to its EV and other new initiatives reached 0.5 billion yuan.

The company’s new EV orders have fallen following a fatal highway crash at the end of March involving an SU7 in driving-assistance mode,analysts have said. Its problems have been compounded by customer complaints of false advertising. Xiaomi apologised earlier this month for “not clear enough” marketing.

Still, Xiaomi’s shares have rebounded since April, giving it a market value of about $170 billion, higher than the roughly $161 billion commanded by BYD, China’s biggest EV maker, LSEG data show.

China Xiaomi

Comments

200 characters

Xiaomi reports 47% revenue growth in Q1 as it launches new electric SUV

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

Rupee falters against US dollar

KSE-100 Index ends flat with over 100 points gain

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost military ties as Field Marshal meets Iranian leadership: ISPR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s MYT for supply segment

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Read more stories