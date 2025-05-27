AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UniCredit can let BPM bid lapse, but will hold onto Commerzbank, CEO says

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 04:37pm

MILAN: Italy’s UniCredit is ready to let its offer for Banco BPM lapse, CEO Andrea Orcel said on Tuesday, but added the situation was different for Commerzbank where his bank owns a 28% stake and is prepared to wait.

UniCredit built the stake in late 2024 and wants to merge its HVB business in Germany with the country’s second-biggest bank, a plan that faces strong opposition in Berlin.

UniCredit’s offer for Italian rival Banco BPM is also in trouble after the government imposed conditions in order to clear it, which UniCredit has said could be harmful. It has filed a complaint with an Italian administrative court.

The court decision, however, won’t arrive in time, Orcel told the national assembly of Italy’s FABI banking union, and UniCredit could just let the offer lapse because it is not financially advantageous on its current terms.

The Banco BPM offer runs until July 23.

Matters are different with Commerzbank.

“We have 30%. I’ll repeat that: we have 30%. The fact that we’re polite and fair people who are waiting for the right moment to engage with the German government doesn’t change the fact that we have 30%,” Orcel said.

UniCredit has appealed to court against Italy govt’s terms on its Banco BPM bid, Repubblica says

He reiterated that UniCredit had three options: keeping the stake, selling it at a profit, or starting talks for a full merger, which Orcel has said he will only pursue if all stakeholders support it.

“We’re in no rush, we’ll wait,” he said.

Orcel, one of Europe’s most experienced M&A bankers, has previously said a decision on what to do with the Commerzbank stake is a matter for 2026 or 2027.

Asked if Commerzbank might pursue a merger with a domestic rival as a defence strategy against UniCredit, Orcel said this was a risk, but that Commerzbank shares were not attractive because of the built-in M&A premium.

“Commerzbank trades at a 30-40% premium on all the other European banks because of speculation,” he said.

He added that any buyer would need to own two thirds or, more likely, three quarters of Commerzbank.

“So whoever that is, they’ll have to come talk to us,” Orcel said.

Italy Commerzbank UniCredit BPM

Comments

200 characters

UniCredit can let BPM bid lapse, but will hold onto Commerzbank, CEO says

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

Rupee falters against US dollar

KSE-100 Index ends flat with over 100 points gain

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost military ties as Field Marshal meets Iranian leadership: ISPR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s MYT for supply segment

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Read more stories