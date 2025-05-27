AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canada’s Scotiabank misses profit estimates as tariff concerns pile on loan loss reserves

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 04:32pm

Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday missed quarterly earnings estimates, burdened by a larger than expected sum of money kept aside to shield against bad loans in a challenging environment riddled with trade uncertainties.

Scotiabank’s Canadian banking unit, its biggest income generator, recorded a 31% fall in net income largely due to a build in loan loss reserves as U.S. tariffs weigh on Canadian retail and commercial portfolios.

“Amidst the continuously-evolving economic outlook, we are focused on what we can control,” CEO Scott Thomson said.

While trade negotiations are ongoing, analysts have still projected a recession or stagflation in Canada but are optimistic that newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney could implement pro-business policies that will drive private sector investment.

“This quarter we increased our performing allowances to reflect the impact of an uncertain macroeconomic outlook,” Thomson said.

Since taking charge in 2023, Thomson has led the company in a new direction focusing on the $1.5 trillion North American trade corridor by selling troubled assets in Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica and instead investing in regional U.S. lender KeyCorp.

Its international business reported a 6% increase in adjusted earnings and its global banking and markets segment recorded a 10% rise.

The lender reported adjusted earnings of C$1.52 ($1.10) per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of C$1.56, according to LSEG data.

Loan loss provisions, the money lenders set aside to cover for souring loans, rose to C$1.40 billion, from C$1 billion a year ago. Analysts had projected C$1.22 billion.

Canada Scotiabank Bank of Nova Scotia

Comments

200 characters

Canada’s Scotiabank misses profit estimates as tariff concerns pile on loan loss reserves

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

Rupee falters against US dollar

KSE-100 Index ends flat with over 100 points gain

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost military ties as Field Marshal meets Iranian leadership: ISPR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Azerbaijan

NEPRA approves K-Electric’s MYT for supply segment

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Read more stories