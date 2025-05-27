Ambassador Tirmizi honors Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed in Dubai

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, along with Consul General Hussain Muhammad and members of the Pakistani diplomatic mission, attended a special ceremony in Dubai held to honor Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan for their outstanding contributions to Pakistani cinema and arts.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Tirmizi presented commemorative shields to the artists, celebrating their dedication and achievements. In his remarks, the Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s rich cultural and artistic diversity, underscoring the vital role of the creative industry as a form of soft power in helping shape the global perception of Pakistan.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members in in the UAE, appreciating the country’s artistic talent. Both Humayun and Mahira expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Tirmizi and the audience for their recognition and support.

Both Humayun and Mahira are currently on a press tour to promote their latest film ‘Love Guru’ with stops that have included London and New York.