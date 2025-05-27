Poland’s ruling party candidate narrowly leads opinion poll ahead of Sunday vote

WARSAW: The candidate from Poland’s ruling Civic Coalition (KO), Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, leads nationalist Karol Nawrocki in popularity ahead of Sunday’s second round of the presidential election, a poll by IBRiS for Polskie Radio 24 showed on Tuesday.

According to the poll, Trzaskowski would get 45.7% support and Nawrocki 44.9%, while 7.8%% were undecided. Another 1.6% declined to answer.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw on Sunday to show support for rival candidates in next week’s tightly-contested Polish presidential election that the government views as crucial to its efforts for democratic reform.

Trzaskowski, from Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s ruling KO, came ahead of Nawrocki, the candidate backed by the conservative-nationalist PiS, in the first round of the presidential election, 31.4% to 29.5%, a much narrower gap than opinion polls had suggested.