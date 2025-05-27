AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flat; downward bias to prevail in medium term

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in early deals on Tuesday, with a bias towards the downside, as market participants await fresh triggers, while bets of further monetary policy easing continue to support.

The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.2032% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.2046%.

The more liquid 2034 bond yield was at 6.2514% after settling at 6.2539% on Monday.

“After heavy activity, we expect bonds to move sideways for a couple of days, before reacting to the next set of triggers in the form of auction and growth data,” a trader said.

New Delhi will sell the benchmark 2035 bond worth 300 billion rupees ($3.52 billion) on Friday, followed by the country’s economic growth data for January-March.

The economy likely grew 6.7% in January–March, up from 6.2% in the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

India rate cut bets cap upward move in bond yields post RBI surplus letdown

The growth data would be followed by the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision on June 6, where a third consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points is widely expected.

The RBI has cut the repo rate by a total of 50 basis points since February and has infused around $100 billion into the banking system in the last six months.

Bond yields are expected to decline further in the medium term, even as the central bank’s surplus transfer of 2.69 trillion rupees to the government fell short of market expectations.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields flat; downward bias to prevail in medium term

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

PIA privatisation: govt extends deadline for bids to June 19

Positivity returns to bourse, KSE-100 Index gains over 400 points

After historic lows, inflation expected to tick up in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Supernet approves merger with Supernet Technologies Limited

India approves stealth fighter programme amid tensions with Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

Read more stories