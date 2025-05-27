Southwest Airlines ends free baggage policy, to charge $35 for first bag

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday said it will charge $35 for one checked bag and $45 for the second, except for certain elite customers, bringing an end to the airline’s free luggage policy.

The move formalizes Southwest’s March announcement when the airline said it would end its “bags fly free” policy by charging some customers, as it looked for ways to shore up its earnings. Southwest was the only major US carrier that allowed customers to check in two bags at no cost.

The airline said it will continue to offer two free checked bags to loyal customers with the A-List Preferred status and to passengers that pay the most premium fare.

Customers with the lower loyalty status, A-List, will get one free checked bag.

Southwest Airlines to outline strategy to fix its profitability problem

The carrier will also credit one checked bag for passengers who hold its co-branded credit card.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Tuesday.

Southwest withdrew its financial forecast for the year over uncertainties from US President Donald Trump’s trade war.