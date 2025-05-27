AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.35%)
BOP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
CPHL 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.61%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.06%)
MLCF 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 208.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-1.61%)
PACE 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
PAEL 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PIAHCLA 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-1.92%)
PRL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.82%)
PTC 24.47 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.52%)
SEARL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.55%)
SSGC 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.13%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.37%)
BR30 37,559 Increased By 53.5 (0.14%)
KSE100 118,596 Decreased By -506.5 (-0.43%)
KSE30 36,030 Decreased By -271.3 (-0.75%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s IndiGo co-founder to sell up to $1.4 billion worth of shares, term sheet shows

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 08:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: The co-founder of Indian airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, will sell a stake of up to 5.7% in the low-cost carrier through a block deal worth up to $1.4 billion, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

IndiGo flight facing severe weather was denied diversion requests, India says

The share sale will have a floor price of 5,175 rupees ($60.84), the term sheet showed, or a discocunt of 4.5% from the company’s closing price on Monday.

IndiGo

Comments

200 characters

India’s IndiGo co-founder to sell up to $1.4 billion worth of shares, term sheet shows

Aurangzeb says budget to exhibit ‘bold initiatives’

KSE-100 Index gains over 250 points in early trade

Pakistan, India drone battles mark new arms race in Asia

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Reduction in FED on beverages likely in Pakistan

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts main crude facility amid crude unavailability

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs restricts exports growth for Pakistan: WB

Solar momentum builds in Pakistan’s industry as Fast Cables expands capacity to 3MW

World Bank for improving Pakistan’s domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs Power Div. to expedite consultations

Read more stories