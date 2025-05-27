AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.35%)
Palestinian official says Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it

Reuters Published 27 May, 2025 08:08am
CAIRO: A Palestinian official said on Monday that Hamas has agreed to a proposal by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, only for an Israeli official to deny that the proposal was Washington’s and add that no Israeli government could accept it.

Witkoff also rejected the notion that Hamas had accepted his offer for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, telling Reuters that what he had seen was “completely unacceptable” and the proposal being discussed was not the same as his.

The Palestinian official, who is close to Hamas, had told Reuters that the proposal would see the release of 10 hostages and a 70-day ceasefire and was received by Hamas through mediators.

“The proposal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip,” the source said.

It also included the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, including hundreds serving lengthy prison terms.

An Israeli official dismissed the proposal, saying no responsible government could accept such an agreement and rejecting the assertion that the deal matched one proposed by Witkoff.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said in a recorded message on social media he “hoped very much” he would be able to deliver developments on the subject of Israel’s fight against Hamas and releasing the hostages, “today and if not today then we will tomorrow”.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the video.

On March 18, Israel effectively ended a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas and renewed its military campaign in Gaza. Hamas and allied factions began firing rockets and attacks two days later.

Hamas has said it is willing to free all remaining hostages seized by its gunmen in attacks on communities in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and agree to a permanent ceasefire if Israel pulls out completely from Gaza.

Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes, including 33 in a school

Netanyahu has said Israel would only be willing to agree to a temporary ceasefire in return for the release of hostages, vowing that war can only end once Hamas is eradicated.

Israel launched an air and ground war in Gaza after the Hamas-led militants’ cross-border attack, which killed 1,200 people by Israeli tallies, with 251 hostages abducted into Gaza.

The conflict has killed nearly 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated the coastal strip. Aid groups say signs of severe malnutrition are widespread.

Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Israeli government Gaza ceasefire Gaza aid Israel and Hamas Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza school Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza peace talks Steve Witkoff Palestinian official

