AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-27

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Fazal Sher Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Monday rejected the government-backed bill seeking to make electricity theft a cognisable offence, amid strong opposition from lawmakers who expressed fears that the measure would lead to misuse of power by police and electricity distribution companies.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, which met with MNA Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz, rejected “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Section 462-O) moved by the government.

The parliamentary body examined in detail the bill, and after a comprehensive discussion placed it before the members for voting. A majority of members opposed the bill, expressing concerns over the excessive powers it would grant to the local police and power distribution companies, potentially leading to misuse. Following the vote, the committee rejected the bill.

Pakistan’s power sector: where theft wants reward and compliance gets penalized

MNA Qadir Patel expressed serious reservations, stating, before passing this bill, we must fix the issues in the system. “We cannot approve it without reforms,” he said, adding “there is no system, no checks and balances in place, and vowed, we will not allow this bill to pass in its current form. We will not allow anyone to be handcuffed unjustly,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power theft Qadir Patel National Assembly Standing Committee he Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Read more stories