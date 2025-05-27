Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Monday rejected the government-backed bill seeking to make electricity theft a cognisable offence, amid strong opposition from lawmakers who expressed fears that the measure would lead to misuse of power by police and electricity distribution companies.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, which met with MNA Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz, rejected “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Section 462-O) moved by the government.

The parliamentary body examined in detail the bill, and after a comprehensive discussion placed it before the members for voting. A majority of members opposed the bill, expressing concerns over the excessive powers it would grant to the local police and power distribution companies, potentially leading to misuse. Following the vote, the committee rejected the bill.

MNA Qadir Patel expressed serious reservations, stating, before passing this bill, we must fix the issues in the system. “We cannot approve it without reforms,” he said, adding “there is no system, no checks and balances in place, and vowed, we will not allow this bill to pass in its current form. We will not allow anyone to be handcuffed unjustly,” he said.

