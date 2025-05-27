Case against PTI workers: hearing adjourned till 29th

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday did not announce its verdict in the May 9 case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers due to the absence of one accused.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, deferred the announcement of its judgment in a May 9 case registered at Ramna police station due to the absence of one of the accused, Zaryab, who did not appear in court.

During the previous hearing the accused presented their statements under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the court. The accused include PTI workers, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Latif, and former provincial minister Wazir Zadain the case registered under terrorism charges.

Zaryab’s counsel submitted an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance, which led the court to defer the decision.

