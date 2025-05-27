Former Sindh governor Kamal Azfar passes away

KARACHI: Veteran Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former governor of Sindh, Kamal Azfar, passed away at the age of 95 in a hospital, here on Monday.

He had been suffering from a prolonged illness.

Kamal Azfar was widely regarded as a seasoned politician, having dedicated several decades of his life to public service.

Azfar was a close aide of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and served in several key positions during his political career, including PPP Karachi president, Sindh finance minister, and eventually Sindh governor in 1995, appointed by then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

He was also deeply involved in local housing development, particularly for low-income residents of the city’s Lines Area.

Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to Azfar.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah described him as a “wise politician” whose services would be remembered.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed her sorrow, highlighting his role in shaping local government policy and his longstanding association with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

|The late Azfar was educated at Government College Lahore, and Balliol College Oxford, and was called to the Bar at Inner Temple, London. A prolific writer, Azfar authored several influential works on economics, governance, and constitutional matters, including The Chinese Synthesis, Pakistan: Political and Constitutional Dilemmas, and Waters of Lahore.