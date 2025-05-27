AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Met office warns of continued hot, humid conditions

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

KARACHI: Citizens braved sweltering heat on Monday as temperatures soared to a searing 39 Celsius, with a drenching 60 percent humidity, as the Met Office has warned of continued hot and humid conditions over the coming days.

The intense heat made outdoor activities nearly impossible, with many residents seeking shelter indoors or flocking to shaded areas. Roads appeared less crowded during peak afternoon hours, as the city battled the combined impact of high temperatures and stifling humidity.

Many complained about the unbearable conditions, stifling from high humidity and the scorching sun. They felt the intense radiant heat reflected off the road surfaces onto their faces. “It is nearly impossible to stand by the roadside under the sun,” one citizen said.

Health experts have urged citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and limit strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day.

According to the Met Office, a mild sea breeze may offer some relief by midweek, but until then, citizens are advised to take necessary precautions.

The current heatwave is part of a broader trend of rising temperatures observed across southern Pakistan in recent years; raising concerns about the growing impacts of climate change on urban life. The Met anticipated intense hot weather in next couple of days.

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, hot and humid weather will persist, with maximum temperatures slightly lower, ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Morning humidity will vary between 65 and 75 percentage, and evening humidity will range from 55 to 65 percentages. The wind direction will remain west/south-westerly, maintaining the warm and moist atmosphere.

The forecast indicates continued hot and humid conditions on Wednesday as well with maximum temperatures climbing back to 37 to 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures holding steady between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

During the early hours of the day, humidity will range from 70 to 80 percentages, while evening humidity will fall between 50 and 60 percentage. Winds will continue from a west/south-westerly direction, ensuring the persistence of the warm and humid weather pattern.

