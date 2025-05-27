Peaceful holding of PSL final victory for Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: “The peaceful holding of PSL final is victory for Pakistan and the cricketers playing PSL have set an example of determination and courage,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating Lahore Qalandars on winning the final of Pakistan Super League-X (PSL-X).

The CM congratulated both Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for playing the final even in difficult circumstances. She paid tribute to the administration and law enforcement agencies on the successful organization of the Pakistan Super League, and appreciated their excellent performance

The Chief Minister said, “Cricket is a passion of Pakistanis, it is welcome to see the splendour of cricket grounds restored. Pakistanis are a peace-loving and sports-loving nation.”

