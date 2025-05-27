AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
RUDA aims to revive River Ravi through new barrage

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

LAHORE: Chairman of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Shahid Ashraf Tarar has said that their main objective is to revive the River Ravi and they were moving in that direction; the river will be flowing after the construction of first barrage which will have the capacity of storing 59 billion litres of water.

He expressed these views during his visit to different sites of Ravi City to review the ongoing construction work at the embankments and other development work on Monday; he was accompanied by RUDA Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin. They also visited the river training site, and on this occasion, they were told that in the first phase of river training, a majority of the work had already been completed. They also reviewed the construction work for package 6 which links the already done earthwork with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM).

The RUDA CEO also visited Nath Village to review the ongoing uplifting work. Fatima Ali Khan, Director Special Initiatives, CSR and Diversity, briefed the visitors on the progress on key facilities, including a dispensary, school, entrance gate, roadworks, drainage systems and pavers.

Emphasising timely completion, the RUDA CEO directed to finalise all remaining work by June 30, with an inauguration planned for mid-July. He further instructed that the paint work on the street walls should begin next week.

He, while visiting the Mehmood Booti dump site, appreciated the site engineers for undertaking the task of converting it into a modern urban jungle and park with a solar power array generating 5 megawatts of electricity. This will beautify the city, he said. Moreover, he also visited the upcoming flagship residential project Chaharbagh where senior officials briefed him about the developmental work completed so far. He instructed RUDA officials on site to speed up communication infrastructure linking up with trunk and also feasibility finalisation of a flyover, linking Chaharbagh with Ring Road.

