Punjab PA Speaker firmly opposes proposed ‘Gunda Act’

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has firmly opposed the proposed “Gunda Act” prepared by the provincial Home Department, stating that he cannot support such a law. He declared that if necessary, he would even approach Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, emphasizing that he would go to any lengths but would never accept this kind of legislation.

While talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, Speaker offered unsolicited advice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urging the party to abandon its talk of no-confidence motions. He claimed that several politicians within PTI strongly oppose the party’s political approach and warned that 20 to 25 members might defect during any no-confidence motion.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the need to eliminate terrorism from its roots, stating that no crime is greater than committing offences under the guise of politics.

Referring to the alleged involvement of Indian spy agency RAW in Balochistan, he expressed confidence that the Pakistan Army would eradicate such threats completely.

Commenting on reports of former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s potential release or deal, the Speaker questioned why there had been a “show of speeches” over the past two to three years if such reports were true. He added that playing with public emotions in such situations is inappropriate.

Meanwhile, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar strongly criticized the government while talking to media outside Punjab Assembly. He said the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has lied to the people once again. He also said the government is claiming that they are providing free medicines in all public hospitals for the past year, the reality is the opposite. He pointed out that during PTI’s tenure, free medicines were available in hospitals, and RHCs (Rural Health Centres) and BHUs (Basic Health Units) were upgraded. He questioned where the medicines worth 100 billion rupees meant for the people of Punjab are being distributed.

Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar accused Maryam Nawaz of selling 1,132 health units. He also mentioned that nursing staff have been suspended for making TikTok videos. He demanded the government specify which hospitals currently provide free medicines. Highlighting the destruction of the education sector, he stated that 11,000 schools have been sold, leaving government teachers unemployed.

He raised questions about the naming of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, asking why a hospital built on 5,000 kanals of land was named after Maryam Nawaz father. He challenged Maryam Nawaz, asking whether the hospital was built using funds from Ramzan Sugar Mills or money brought from home. If so, he questioned why it was being named after her father?

He said if Maryam Nawaz stepped out of her offices and gauged public reaction, she would realize how unpopular she is. He claimed that if she took to the streets now, she would understand her true standing. He accused her of making false allegations regarding the events of May 8 and 9.

He stated that the family of PTI’s founder, lawyers, and close associates are being denied meetings.

Addressing farmers’ issues, he said that farmers have been devastated by wheat prices, leaving 13 crore farmers displaced. He also mentioned those trapped in military cases, saying they are being denied the right to appeal and are subjected to difficult ATC (Anti-Terrorism Court) trials.

Bhachar asked Maryam Nawaz “what message she wants to convey to Punjab?” He predicted that when she assumes power, she will prove to be ruthless. Criticizing the “Gunda Act” (anti-vandalism law), he called it a colonial-era law being reintroduced, promoting a colonial mindset where anyone can be arrested for speaking out. He questioned how the Punjab government could deprive people of their ID cards, passports, or basic human rights.

He accused Maryam Nawaz of disrespecting teachers, destroying paramedics and doctors, and now trying to further oppress the people with this law.

He said the events of May 9 were falsely linked to India’s actions, for which the public must be apologized to. He urged the people of Punjab to free themselves from the “Form 47 TikToker government.” Criticizing Faisal Kamran SSP, he said that despite being educated, he is mistreating elders.

Condemning the mistreatment of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he said violence is being committed against women. He warned that the greater the oppression, the stronger the response would be. He demanded a polygraph test for Maryam Nawaz, who claims to own no property in Pakistan, let alone Britain. He also called for polygraph tests for both brothers (Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif), as one claims to have been a labourer while the other says their father was wealthy.

He asserted that Imran Khan could emerge victorious because he stands firm for the nation’s future. He made it clear that no deal can bring Imran Khan out—only the people’s power can. He accused Maryam Nawaz of acting to please her foreign masters and warned that she would face consequences.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session commenced two hours and 13 minutes behind schedule, with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presiding. As soon as the session began, opposition members entered the house chanting slogans and creating an uproar against the government. They raised slogans such as “Who will save Pakistan?” and “Founder of PTI.”

During the session, government MPA Ahmad Iqbal Shah criticized minister Zeeshan Rafiq, sarcastically suggesting that if he had gone to Sialkot, he should also recite Fatiha for the roads. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan responded mockingly, “Zeeshan Rafiq has gone to Sialkot for Fatiha; when he returns, he will again demand answers about the roads.”

Government MPA Amjad Ali Javed raised concerns over the agenda, stating, “The agenda should have been received a day earlier. We were preparing the special education agenda until 2:30 PM.” The Punjab Assembly Speaker replied, “I had the agenda changed.”

Opposition member Mumtaz Chang objected, saying, “When our questions came after six months, we found out the agenda had been altered.”

The Speaker clarified, “Some important matters had to be included, which is why the agenda was changed.”

Government MPA Amjad Ali Javed announced his intention to move an adjournment motion against the Gymkhana Club and Chief Minister’s Advisor Babar Aliuddin. He questioned, “My adjournment motion is not on the agenda. Can we not speak against the Brahmins of the system?”

Opposition member Ahmar Bhatti protested against a 26% increase in private school fees during summer vacations. He stated, “Private schools have raised fees by seven to eight thousand rupees. International schools have increased fees by seven thousand rupees for grades two to three and eight thousand rupees for grades five to six.”

He reminded the assembly that, according to a High Court ruling, only half the fees should be charged during summer vacations.

Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Bharath said, “We will look into this matter and also obtain the court’s decision.”

The Speaker remarked, 26% fee increase is excessive, and directed the matter to the Standing Committee on Schools for further review.

During a session of the Punjab Assembly, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan commended MPA Waqas Maan, calling him a skilled orator. The Speaker remarked, “You speak so sweetly that one wishes you would keep talking.”

He jokingly added, “You don’t even have to look at me—just keep speaking.” Referring to a previous incident, the Speaker quipped, “Earlier, I got caught telling Hina Pervez to look at me, but now I won’t ask Waqas Maan Sahib to do the same.” His humorous comment drew laughter from both treasury and opposition members.

Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Ans Mahmood responded to questions regarding the collapsed wall of Shaheen Football Stadium in Toba Tek Singh, stating that a detailed reply would be provided in the next session.

Government member Ahmed Iqbal Shah raised concerns in the Assembly about whether Pakistan’s football team would participate in FIFA. The Parliamentary Secretary smiled and replied that this had become a fresh point of inquiry. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan humorously intervened, saying, “Now I’ll roll out the question to you—answer whether the team is going to FIFA or not.” He further remarked, “In a country where Chaudhry Shujaat heads the Kabaddi Association and Arshad Lodhi led the Football Association, what do we even expect from FIFA?”

Hafiz Farhat Javed criticized PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, suggesting that the matter should be handed over to someone else. However, the Punjab Assembly Speaker defended Naqvi, stating, “Mohsin Naqvi is working to improve cricket.”

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan criticized proposed bills that grant departments the authority to formulate rules, stating he could not allow such a move. He supported the stance of opposition members Aamir Rashid Bhatti and Zulfiqar Shah, asserting that lawmaking powers should not be delegated to bureaucrats. Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan also objected, saying that newly formed authorities were being given legislative powers, which was inappropriate.

The Speaker referenced the 1972 Act, stating that if a provincial assembly member is present in any committee meeting, they should chair it. Opposition member Ahmar Rashid Bhatti argued that under the Privileges Act, assembly members should lead sub-committees, but in government-proposed bills, this authority had been wrongly assigned to the Chief Secretary.

During the Punjab Assembly session, government member Ghazali Saleem Butt pointed out the lack of quorum, prompting Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan to order the ringing of bells for five minutes to gather members. Following the quorum call, government members walked out of the assembly hall, leading the Speaker to extend the bell-ringing for another five minutes.

After a nearly half-hour delay, the session resumed, with the Speaker addressing the opposition, stating that the meeting had been convened at their request and it was their responsibility to ensure quorum. Although only 81 members were present, the Speaker declared quorum without a formal count and proceeded with the session.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly introduced a new draft law titled the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Punjab 2025.

Additionally, Panel of Chairperson Samiullah Khan deferred the Consumer Protection Amendment Punjab 2025 bill and a general discussion motion on law and order until Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025